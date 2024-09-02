EQB Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.53 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for EQB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.57. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EQB
EQB Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of EQB stock opened at C$95.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. EQB has a 1-year low of C$66.41 and a 1-year high of C$98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.46.
EQB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. EQB’s payout ratio is 19.33%.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.