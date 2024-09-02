EQB Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.53 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for EQB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.57. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.67.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$95.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. EQB has a 1-year low of C$66.41 and a 1-year high of C$98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. EQB’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

