EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Critical Analysis

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EQT and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 7 9 0 2.56 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT presently has a consensus price target of $44.35, indicating a potential upside of 32.36%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT 12.45% 4.52% 2.68% Alvopetro Energy 26.72% 25.22% 20.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. EQT pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EQT and Alvopetro Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $6.91 billion 2.14 $1.74 billion $1.38 24.28 Alvopetro Energy $59.69 million 2.29 $28.52 million $0.55 6.80

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats Alvopetro Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

