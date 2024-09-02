Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWS stock opened at $130.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average is $122.41. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

