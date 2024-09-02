Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 327 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,350,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 761,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,032,000 after buying an additional 84,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 186,321 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 217,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 56,337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

