Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,542 Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000.

TMSL stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

