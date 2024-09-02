Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

NYSE:SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $370.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

