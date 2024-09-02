Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,832 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

