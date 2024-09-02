Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,995 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,895,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

