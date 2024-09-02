Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 147,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBT opened at $11.15 on Monday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

