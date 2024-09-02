Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SLB opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.