Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,922,223,000 after acquiring an additional 736,986 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

CRM stock opened at $252.90 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.44 and its 200 day moving average is $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

