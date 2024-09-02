Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $724,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG opened at $128.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.83.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

