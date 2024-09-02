Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of ONEY opened at $111.78 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $842.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

