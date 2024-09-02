Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.39 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.