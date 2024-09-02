Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $630.26 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $640.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock worth $60,118,991. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

