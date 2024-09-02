Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $492.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

