Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,781 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $81.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

