Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

