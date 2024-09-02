Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in August

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Exail Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Exail Technologies stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Exail Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Exail Technologies Company Profile

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

