Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

