Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.64 and a 200-day moving average of $323.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $370.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.