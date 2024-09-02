Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.18 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

