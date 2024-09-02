Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 641 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $561.08 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.72 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.03 and a 200 day moving average of $556.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

