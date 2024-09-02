Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

