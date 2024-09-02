Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.