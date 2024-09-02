Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after acquiring an additional 203,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $215.74 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average is $207.38.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.