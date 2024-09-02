Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 10,847 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 92.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCX opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

