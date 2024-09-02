Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

