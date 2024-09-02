Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $80.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

