Financial Analysis: Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) vs. Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) and Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Redrow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises 8.41% 54.73% 10.94% Redrow N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises $2.76 billion 0.47 $205.89 million $30.00 7.21 Redrow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Redrow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Redrow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hovnanian Enterprises and Redrow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00 Redrow 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hovnanian Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $155.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.32%. Given Hovnanian Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hovnanian Enterprises is more favorable than Redrow.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Redrow on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

