Financial Analysis: PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -34.12% -1,187.59% -17.42% PowerSchool -7.51% 6.10% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Roblox and PowerSchool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 0 8 13 1 2.68 PowerSchool 0 10 3 0 2.23

Valuation and Earnings

Roblox currently has a consensus price target of $44.15, indicating a potential upside of 0.36%. PowerSchool has a consensus price target of $24.02, indicating a potential upside of 5.77%. Given PowerSchool’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than Roblox.

This table compares Roblox and PowerSchool’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $3.16 billion 8.24 -$1.15 billion ($1.86) -23.65 PowerSchool $740.86 million 6.24 -$31.14 million ($0.24) -94.63

PowerSchool has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of PowerSchool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Roblox has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerSchool has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roblox beats PowerSchool on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

