Financial Comparison: Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) & Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Dynex Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dynex Power and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 4 15 0 2.79

Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $99.95, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Dynex Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology 20.80% 28.33% 11.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dynex Power and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynex Power and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology $6.59 billion 6.69 $1.91 billion $3.47 23.68

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Power.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Dynex Power on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Power

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies. Its integrated circuit products are used in applications in the aerospace industry. The company was founded on June 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Lincoln, the United Kingdom.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.