Financial Contrast: Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Amalgamated Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Amalgamated Financial has a consensus price target of $32.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.42 $7.99 million N/A N/A Amalgamated Financial $387.41 million 2.61 $87.98 million $3.06 10.78

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Amalgamated Financial 23.64% 16.23% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

