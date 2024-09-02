Financial Review: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) vs. Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -34.12% -11.32% -9.18% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 179.79% 17.11% 11.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $10.91 million 46.94 -$3.08 million ($0.15) -173.39 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $236.66 million 100.46 $316.64 million $5.02 5.48

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maui Land & Pineapple and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and sale of real estate inventory. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also manages ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 22,300 acres of land and 268,000 square feet of commercial property on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

