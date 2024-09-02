First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. First Busey has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and have sold 22,790 shares worth $536,477. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Busey by 397.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 58.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Busey by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

