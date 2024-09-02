FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in August

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 7,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 1.3 %

FMC stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $88.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FMC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in FMC by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FMC by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.