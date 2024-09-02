Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Update

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 6,601,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.8 days.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Foran Mining stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

