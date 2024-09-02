Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $13.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

