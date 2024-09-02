Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

