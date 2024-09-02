Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.27

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. FOX has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FOX to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

FOXA stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

