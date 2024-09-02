Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,771.0 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
Shares of FPRUF opened at $48.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. Fraport has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.80.
About Fraport
