Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,771.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of FPRUF opened at $48.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. Fraport has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Articles

