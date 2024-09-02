Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.