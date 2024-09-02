Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Frontier Group by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of ULCC opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

