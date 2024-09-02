FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,580,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 48,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. FuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.47 million. FuboTV had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuboTV will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Glat acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in FuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FuboTV by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FuboTV by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

