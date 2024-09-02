FutureFuel Corp. (FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 18th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

FF opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,528.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FutureFuel news, Director Paul Manheim bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at $116,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 50,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $231,646.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,302 shares of company stock valued at $356,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

