FutureFuel Corp. (FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 18th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE FF opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 50,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $231,646.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 50,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $231,646.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 8,544 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $38,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 76,302 shares of company stock worth $356,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

FF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FF

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.