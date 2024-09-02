FutureFuel Corp. (FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 18th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
FutureFuel Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE FF opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.36.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FF
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FutureFuel
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.