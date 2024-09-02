FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Sienna Senior Living Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SIA)

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIA. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.50 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.10. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

