FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fury Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fury Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.40 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

