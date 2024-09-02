FY2024 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Boosted by Zacks Research

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.63.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

MKSI opened at $119.23 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.