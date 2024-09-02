FY2024 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:RLI)

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $6.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.02. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $154.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.56. RLI has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $154.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RLI by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

